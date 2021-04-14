Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 111,921 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,921 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $168.03 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

