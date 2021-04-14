Private Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up approximately 14.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 2.37% of StoneX Group worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.12. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,081. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.