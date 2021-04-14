Private Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services comprises about 7.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 2.76% of Barrett Business Services worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $532.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.