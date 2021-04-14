Private Capital Management LLC Sells 80,339 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Private Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,339 shares during the quarter. Everi comprises 10.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Everi worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $8,344,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $6,962,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 605.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,682 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 15,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

