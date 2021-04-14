PRIZM (PZM) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $22.81 million and approximately $655,220.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001732 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,685,962,029 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

