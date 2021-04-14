Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.91

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.91 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 48.70 ($0.64). Proactis shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 61,576 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.33. The stock has a market cap of £44.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

