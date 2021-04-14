ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $204.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.23 million and the lowest is $201.14 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $226.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $801.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.75 million to $829.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $857.49 million, with estimates ranging from $766.71 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.