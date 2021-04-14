Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of PROF opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Profound Medical by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $12,260,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.