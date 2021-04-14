Project Pai Achieves Market Cap of $82.43 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $82.43 million and $12.94 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00037888 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,741,921,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,830,968 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

