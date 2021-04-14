Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Down 0.2%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $147.82 and last traded at $147.82. 66 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.10.

Separately, Barclays lowered Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.29.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.