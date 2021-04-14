ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,212 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.33% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 994,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 343,143 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 271,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000.

Shares of PSQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 473,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,750. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

