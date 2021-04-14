Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $72.80 million and $577,734.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00059445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00630616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00032602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

