Provident Financial Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

