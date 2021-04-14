Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

