Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

PUK opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

