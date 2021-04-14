PTON (PTON) Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PTON has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $350,318.85 and approximately $766.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

