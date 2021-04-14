Public Mint Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.