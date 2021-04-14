Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PEG stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $62.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

