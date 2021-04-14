Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.
NYSE:PEG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. 9,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,117. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.