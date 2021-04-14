Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. 9,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,117. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

