Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.80

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 54552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

PUBGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

