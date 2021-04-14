pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Reaches $18.07

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $170,538.63 and $1,881.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $18.07 or 0.00028693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00089048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.00662430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00036278 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

