PumaPay 1-Day Volume Hits $1.24 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $12.85 million and $1.24 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.66 or 0.00680981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00035984 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

