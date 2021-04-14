Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $15.32 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.32 or 0.00024146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $16,577.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00265161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.00726652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.65 or 0.99361326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00842699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.