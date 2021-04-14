Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSL. Longbow Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

CSL opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $173.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 377,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 141.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

