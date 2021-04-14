Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By KeyCorp

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.