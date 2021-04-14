Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBI. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.