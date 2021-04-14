Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($2.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.