Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Issued By Cormark

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LXE. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

CVE LXE opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

