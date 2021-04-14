Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $880.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $11,046,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $6,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

