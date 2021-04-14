Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.48 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $159.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

