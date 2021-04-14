Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $8.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,400.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,186.21 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,183.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

