Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

American Express stock opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

