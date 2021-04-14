Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Decreased by Piper Sandler

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American International Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

AIG opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

