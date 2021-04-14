Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTO. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.55.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.04. B2Gold has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

