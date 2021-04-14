Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Cut by B. Riley

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.67). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

