Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Reduced by Analyst

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $17,078,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

