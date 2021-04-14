Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

K opened at C$9.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.