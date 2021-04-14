Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Decreased by Analyst

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Macro Enterprises in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Macro Enterprises from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MCR opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$77.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of C$2.01 and a one year high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

