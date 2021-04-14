Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

PFE opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

