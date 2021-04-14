Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Cut by Cormark

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

PVG opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

