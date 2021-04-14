Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,611.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.