Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Boosted by Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.81 and a 1 year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,934.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

