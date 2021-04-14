Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ultra Clean in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

