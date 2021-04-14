Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

VIRT stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

