Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of EBC opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.