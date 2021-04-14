Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Issued By Cormark

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on Macro Enterprises from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

CVE:MCR opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of C$77.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. Macro Enterprises has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$3.08.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

