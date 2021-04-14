Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised by Analyst

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EZCORP in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $289.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EZCORP by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.