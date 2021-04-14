Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.22.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $627.18 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $628.00. The stock has a market cap of $388.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

