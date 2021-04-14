Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Issued By William Blair

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.82 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

