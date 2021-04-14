Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Issued By Raymond James

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.60 million.

